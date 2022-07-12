PADUCAH, KY -- Tee times have been set for the 86th Irvin Cobb Championships that will take place this weekend at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah.
This years field features 44 professionals and 88 amateurs who will compete in their respective divisions over the course of the 36 hole tournament beginning on Saturday morning.
Last years professional champion Fred Meyer as well as last years amateur division champion Drake Stepter will once again tee it up to repeat as champions.
A Pro-Am will take place at Paxton Park on Friday afternoon.
