KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been arrested on a domestic assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend.
A woman told police the argument began Saturday night after she found another woman's fake eyelashes in Thompson's room. Thompson and the woman said they had been dating for four years.
A witness told police he heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman and yelling that he would ``shoot up the school.''
Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats.
Tennessee issued a statement saying ``we are aware of the situation and waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.''
Thompson, a sophomore from Irmo, South Carolina, made 10 starts last season. He recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25