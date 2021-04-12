KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has hired veteran Justin Gainey as an assistant coach to fill out his staff.
Barnes announced the hiring Monday and called Gainey a proven national recruiter.
Barnes says he coached against Gainey when he played point guard at North Carolina State.
Barnes says he sees the same tenacity in Gainey as a coach.
Gainey has 15 years of Division I experience.
He spent this season as associate head coach at Marquette where he also worked from 2014-17.
He was assistant coach at Santa Clara in 2017-18 and Arizona from 2018-20.