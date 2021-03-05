KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.
Steele was fired Tuesday without cause.
He had until Friday to turn in any university property still in his possession.
Tennessee hired the former Auburn defensive coordinator Jan. 12 when Jeremy Pruitt remained head coach.
But Pruitt was fired Jan. 18, and Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27.
Heupel wrapped up his coaching staff earlier this week with Tim Banks his new defensive coordinator.
Steele will be paid out in monthly installments through January 2023.