The 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of areas to work on after having their eight-game winning streak ended.
The long list includes penalties, turnovers, the inability to run the ball or get enough pressure on the opposing quarterback.
But changing quarterbacks is not on the list.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt made clear Monday that Jarrett Guarantano remains the Vols' quarterback even after a 44-21 loss at No. 3 Georgia because the senior gives them the best chance to win.
Pruitt said Tennessee didn't do a good job protecting Guarantano, play fast enough on the perimeter or communicate well enough.