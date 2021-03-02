Rick Barnes insists that everything the Tennessee Volunteers wanted this season remains available to them with the exception of the Southeastern Conference's regular season title.

Achieving any of those other goals will require the Vols to fix the issues that have turned their season into a roller-coaster.

The Vols started the season 10-1.

They are 6-6 since since then and now are out of the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Barnes says the Vols have a chance like anybody else if they can get back to doing what they want.