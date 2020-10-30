NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sportsbooks are set to accept the first bets in Tennessee's unique online-only sports betting program starting early Sunday.
The Tennessee Lottery says DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM have completed all the requirements to launch Sunday and each has said it is ready for a day-one start.
The lottery says a fourth operator, Tennessee Action 24/7, has system testing planned for Saturday and is close to being ready to launch the next day.
The kickoff comes more than a year and a half in the making after lawmakers narrowly approved sports betting in spring 2019.
The state lottery is regulating the program.