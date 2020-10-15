NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Mike Vrabel counts Romeo Crennel among his mentors after having been coached by the Texans' interim head coach and working alongside him.
Crennel sees Vrabel putting lessons learned as both player and coach into guiding Tennessee through the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak and remaining among the league's undefeated teams. The Titans are healing up after a rare Tuesday night game.
The Texans are the two-time defending AFC South champs who just got their first win in Crennel's debut trying to climb back into the division race.