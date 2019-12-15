NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal with 3:26 left, and the Houston Texans grabbed control of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21.
The defending division champs are looking for Houston's fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O'Brien. The Titans haven't won this division since 2008.
The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead and wound up tied in the fourth quarter. Carlos Hyde scored on a 10-yard touchdown run as the Texans scored 10 straight points. The Titans snapped a four-game winning streak and will need help to reach the playoffs.