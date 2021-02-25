AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The University of Texas System Board of Regents have approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian.
The board also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian's staff.
Texas still owed Tom Herman more than $15 million when he was fired after after four seasons without winning a Big 12 title.
Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator at Alabama the last two seasons and helped guide the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship.
New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will be the highest-paid Texas assistant at $1.7 million per year