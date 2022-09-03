PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State left Lubbock, Texas with more questions than answers after a 63-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Racers suffered a massive blow late in the second quarter of their season opener, when sophomore quarterback DJ Williams collapsed with an apparent leg injury.
Williams was helped off the field with the help of Murray State staffers, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Williams, who was named the OVC Freshman of the Year last season, threw for 207 yards and a touchdown in nearly two quarters of action. He was replaced by freshman Lucas Maue, who went 1-for-7 for 1 yard in the second half.
Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while Tahj Brooks added three touchdowns on the ground.
The Racers will try to bounce back next Saturday, Sept. 10 when they host Jacksonville State.