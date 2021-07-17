Two years ago today, Cullan Brown was preparing to play in the Barbasol Championship, his first-ever PGA Tour event. The University of Kentucky golfer, and Lyon County BBQ legend, made the cut and shot 10-under par that week. It proved to be his only professional event. Less than a month later, doctors diagnosed Cullan with cancer, and he died last August.
Fast-forward two years, and the Barbasol Championship is back in Lexington. This week tournament organizers made sure Cullan's legacy would always be attached to this tournament. The winner of the Barbasol Junior Championship would not only receive an invite to play in the PGA event, but would also receive the Cullan Brown Trophy.
Before Saturday's third round, Cullan's sister Cathryn ripped a ceremonial tee shot down the middle of the fairway. She said it was special returning to the site of one of Cullan's greatest golfing achievments.
"Coming back and seeing this course, seeing where Cullan hit some of his shots is pretty cool," Cathryn Brown said. "He came here and was like, 'It doesn't matter how I play. It doesn't matter. I'm going to go out and play my best.' He ended up shooting 10-under, which is really fantastic. It's pretty cool to do it in my brother's name. He's actually probably getting a really good laugh out of this now."
Several weeks ago, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the course Cullan grew up playing in Eddyville would be renamed "The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park." Saturday we learned the official dedication of the new name will be on Monday, August 9th at 1:30pm at the course.