PADUCAH, Ky. -- In 2021, college athletics underwent a significant change with the adoption of new NIL rules.
Those rules allowed players to make money off of their name, image, and likeness. Players at large power-five programs have managed to pull in millions of dollars.
However, even at smaller schools like Murray State, athletes have felt the impacts of NIL.
Despite being just a walk-on for Murray State's men's basketball team, Rod Thomas has cashed in on the new landscape.
Thomas signed partnerships with three businesses during his last two years at Murray State.
He partnered with Lifestyle Bands, Tap 216, and the Murray Flower Company as a brand ambassador.
The Paducah native said NIL will continue to play a big role in college basketball, and in college recruiting, for years to come.
"I think it's worth having extra money in your pocket from a collegiate athlete standpoint. Of course, that would be a huge opportunity because maybe it could be the beginning stages of taking care of your family one day. You don't know how it could impact your future, you know. I think it's just a huge opportunity."
Thomas' teammate, Murray State sophomore Brian Moore, has also capitalized on that opportunity by selling shirts.