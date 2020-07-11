DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) -- Justin Thomas went from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open.
Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66. He made birdies early to keep pace with Collin Morikawa. When Morikawa fell back, Thomas added three birdies to hold off Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian star also had a 66. The final round is a glimpse of golf's next generation.
All three will be in the final group because of an early start to avoid storms. The round needs to finish Sunday to have a day to get ready for the Memorial.