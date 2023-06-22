The Southern Illinois Miners called Marion home for 14 seasons.
When the team folded in 2021, so too did a summer baseball tradition that has become a part of life in Marion.
But this year, that all changed. Marion is now home to Thrillville.
“Some people have kind of made fun of [the name] a little bit, but hey, I like it," said Thrillbillies infielder Chase Austin. "It’s catchy. Come out to Thrillville and have a good time.”
The name is still catching on in Marion, but the product has been a huge success.
The newest member to the Prospect League is already leading the league in attendance this season by a large margin.
The Thrillbillies are drawing over 2100 fans a night.
"I think that year off really meant a lot to the fans," said Thrillbillies head coach Ralph Santana. "They understood what they missed here. We're getting great support, and we love it. Like I said, we've got local flavor here, and I think that's a nice touch to it."
The team is made up mostly of local college talent from schools in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.
They’ve helped the Thrillbillies to a 10-8 record through the first month of the season.
“The locals are actually playing really well, which is great because we always like to keep local guys around," Santana said. "At the same time, we have to compete. That’s always the ‘what-if.’ But they answered the what-if. So, that’s great.”
It may be the inaugural season for the Thrillbillies, but that’s not hampering their expectations.
They’ve got a real shot of competing for a Prospect League Championship.
“I think we’re going to be able to make a push," Austin said. "I think we’ve got a lot of good guys. We’ve got a lot of guys that can swing the bat right now.”
“We’ve been able to put good a team together," Santana said. "We plan on being there, and competing at the end.”
Thrillville has taken over Marion for the summer, and hopefully, for many summers to come.