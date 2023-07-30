MURRAY, Ky. -- Head coaching turnover has plagued the Murray Tigers football team the last few seasons.
The Tigers will welcome their third coach in the last four seasons this year.
But they're hoping change is a positive with new coach Melvin Cunningham.
Cunningham comes to the Tigers after spending eight years in Ohio coaching high school football.
He also spent a short stint in the NFL and in the Arena League.
Cunningham will take the reins of a Tiger program that's coming off a 6-6 season last year. They also lost two of their top rushers from last season.
Cunningham is confident that help is on the way from players like Jeremiah Jones and Zavion Carman this year.
Even though this will be Cunningham's first year with the Tigers, he's confident they'll be able to adapt to a new system.
"The adjustment to football for me is easy," Cunningham said. "I think the thing is the learning curve for me. Trying to get to know the players and what they can do. Making sure you get them in the right position to benefit the team as a whole. That's been the tough part, just trying to find that aspect of things. But as far as adjusting to football, it's football."
Murray will open its season at Trigg County on Aug. 19.