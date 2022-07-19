PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman alum and Mississippi State sophomore pitcher Jackson Fristoe was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon.
Fristoe was drafted 370th overall by the Yankees. During his sophomore season in Starkville, MS, Fristoe finished with a 3-4 record with a 7.74 ERA.
That was a drop from his freshman season with the Bulldogs where he started several weekend series and finished the year with a 5.54 ERA. Mississippi State would go on to win the College World Series.
Fristoe could return to college for three more years if he decides not sign with the Yankees. However, all signs point to him signing the contract and starting his professional career next season.