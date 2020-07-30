PADUCAH, KY -- For 107th year Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield will meet on the high school football field on October 9th.
This coming after Paducah Tilghman released their 2020 football schedule early Thursday morning.
One noticeable game left off of the Blue Tornado schedule, McCracken County.
It was Tuesday afternoon when the KHSAA announced their plans for the fall football season. A season that would start on September 11th, with teams having up to a maximum nine game regular season.
With the first three games on their original schedules lost, high school teams have been scrambling to put together a complete schedule.
The KHSAA pushed back the first week of the playoffs, allowing teams to at least one extra week for a regular season game. If schools choose, they could also add a game during their regularly scheduled BYE week as well.
For Paducah Tilghman, that meant moving the Mayfield game to their scheduled BYE week.
This will be the first time in seven years that the Blue Tornado will not meet McCracken County on the gridiron.