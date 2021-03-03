Biokinetics and WPSD Local 6 on Wednesday named Paducah Tilghman's Eli Brown and Crittenden County's Taylor Guess this week's Athletes of the Week.
Brown scored 25 points in a win over Henderson County, and then scored 35 points in a over Crittenden County.
Guess scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Lyon County, and then scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Hancock County -- both wins for the Lady Rockets.
If you want to nominate an athlete of the week, send your nomination information to Marvin@biokinpt.com.