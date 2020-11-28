NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve.
Linebacker David Long also is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That will allow Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts (7-3).
The Titans (7-3) also placed cornerback Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list among a flurry of moves Saturday.
Tennessee signed long snapper Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad as he prepares to play his fourth straight game.