NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
The Titans announced the deal Tuesday.
Tennessee lost starting wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency to the New York Jets last week.
The fourth-round pick in 2017 has not missed a game through his first four seasons, and his streak of 64 games played is tied for the third-longest active streak among wide receivers.
He has 113 career catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns and has 11 catches for 186 yards in six playoff games with the Rams.