Weather Alert

...Southeasterly Wind Gusts 30 to 40 MPH late this morning through this afternoon... Southeasterly winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph, will be widespread late this morning through this afternoon. This will result in frequent cross-wind gusts, with high profile vehicles most affected. In addition, unsecured objects may get blown around in area lawns. Gusts are expected to decrease to below 30 mph after sunset.