NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have added a pair of new defenders and brought back an offensive tackle.
The Titans announced they have agreed to terms with cornerback Kevin Johnson, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo.
Johnson is the second cornerback the Titans have added since releasing starters Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson.
The six-year veteran has started 25 of 64 games and has 188 tackles, an interception and 22 passes defensed.
Sambrailo started five of his 10 games last season for Tennessee at left tackle before a season-ending injury at Baltimore in November.