NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have completed their extreme makeover of one of the NFL's worst defenses.
Gone are seven players who started games last season, including three in the secondary to create salary cap space. In are free agent signees linebacker Bud Dupree, lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Janoris ``Jackrabbit'' Jenkins.
The latest changes came in the NFL draft with the Titans finishing with five of their eight selections on defense led by first-round selection cornerback Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech. GM Jon Robinson says he feels they have a good mix of experience and youth on defense.