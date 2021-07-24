NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans will be missing a couple of key players acquired this offseason to fix their defense at the start of training camp.
The Titans placed outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the physically unable to perform list and put cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.
Dupree tore his right ACL last December and is the guy Tennessee hopes boosts an anemic pass rush.
Farley was the top draft pick in April, selected to earn a starting job in the secondary.