Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY. * WHAT...FROST LIKELY LATE TONIGHT, WITH TEMPERATURES OF 33 TO 36 DEGREES. LOCALIZED READINGS TO 32 ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF KENTUCKY AND INDIANA ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM PADUCAH TO MORGANFIELD KENTUCKY AND PRINCETON INDIANA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&