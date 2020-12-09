NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vic Beasley Jr. is long gone and Jadeveon Clowney is on injured reserve with an injured knee that limited him to eight games this season with not a sack between them.
The Tennessee Titans rank next to last in the NFL in sacks and dead last on third downs allowing opponents to convert 53.5%.
And they just gave up five touchdowns in the first half of a loss to Cleveland.
Nose tackle DaQuan Jones says it's frustrating that the Titans can't be consistent and play the way they practice.
He says if they communicate they'll perform much better.