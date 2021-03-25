NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Josh Reynolds looked at his offers and saw plenty of opportunity in Tennessee with the Titans.
A high-powered offense anchored by the NFL's back-to-back rushing leader Derrick Henry with a veteran quarterback in Ryan Tannehill who throws the ball down the field regularly.
Reynolds couldn't pass up the chance to show exactly what he can do in this league.
He says he thinks he can bring something different to the Titans and help them keep winning.
The Titans signed Reynolds to a one-year deal that will allow him to hit the market again in a year.