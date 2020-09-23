NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Another week, another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. ]
The Tennessee Titans are making a habit of scoring late to pull out victories.
Ryan Tannehill says they don't fear those situations but also don't want to need a two-minute drive to win every game.
The Titans now have five such wins since Tannehill became their starting quarterback last October.
They are 2-0 but needed late field goals to win both games.
Coach Mike Vrabel says a team will never be perfect.
So he shows examples of how other teams handle late drives and has his Titans practice similar situations.