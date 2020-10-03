NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The positive test results keep coming for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL's first outbreak of COVID-19, and they're not alone anymore with the league postponing the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs due to positive tests on both teams.
The coronavirus pandemic is making its presence known in the NFL. The league is hoping to have the Patriots play the Chiefs in Kansas City on either Monday or Tuesday.
But the Titans have had positive test results stream in daily for five days straight and could put the Titans' next home game against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11 at risk.