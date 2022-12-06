NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start.
The Titans announced Strunk's decision in a statement. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Strunk said she thinks the Titans have made ``significant progress'' but she believes ``there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.''
The Titans were routed in Philadelphia in a loss featuring a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft in A.J. Brown.