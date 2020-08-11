NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Vic Beasley on the non-football injury list days after he finally reported for training camp.
The Titans announced Tuesday that Beasley must pass a physical before he can re-join practices.
They also waived linebacker Reggie Gilbert.
Beasley, who signed a one-year deal for $9.5 million in March, waited 10 days before reporting for training camp.
He had to pass three COVID-19 tests since reporting on Aug. 7 before taking a physical with the Titans.
Beasley led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016.