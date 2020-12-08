NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol.

The Titans also put punter Trevor Daniel from the practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Humphries got a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1 and missed the next four games.

He also missed the win over Buffalo while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He has 23 catches for 228 yards and two TDs this season.

He played in the loss to Cleveland, catching one of four targets.

