NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have had a hard time getting their two Pro Bowl wide receivers going at the same time.
Now they may not have either as they start a two-game road swing Sunday at the New York Jets.
A.J. Brown played only eight snaps before hurting a hamstring in last week's win over Indianapolis.
Julio Jones played half of the offensive snaps.
The Titans used Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson and Racey McMath in the fourth quarter.
Neither Brown nor Jones practiced Wednesday.
Both are dealing with hamstrings injuries.
A nagging hamstring issue limited Jones to nine games last season in Atlanta.