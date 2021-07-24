Trading for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones made clear the Tennessee Titans aren't satisfied with just making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons or even hosting one playoff game as division champs.
It's now Super Bowl or bust for a team that lost in the AFC championship game in January 2020.
One of the NFL's highest-powered offenses has a new coordinator with Jones joining back-to-back rushing champ Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown.
They need training camp to hopefully find a kicker and build chemistry on a revamped defense.