NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee wide receiver Adam Humphries has been cleared from concussion protocol after missing four games and should be available Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Humphries practiced fully all week and was not listed as questionable for the Titans (8-3).
Tennessee will be without tight end Jonnu Smith (knee), rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (illness) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), who has yet to play this season.
Left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) both are questionable against the Browns (8-3).
Tight end MyCole Pruitt should be back after missing three games with an injured knee.