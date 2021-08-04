NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee might have to wait a while before its highly talented trio of receivers are all together at full strength.
A.J. Brown has been the Titans' top offensive performer after a week of camp, looking better than ever after offseason minor surgery on both knees.
The same can't be said for Julio Jones or Josh Reynolds.
Jones missed a second consecutive day of practice after leaving early Monday, while Reynolds hasn't returned after leaving the second day of practice with an unspecified injury.
Coach Mike Vrabel said the team is being cautious with Jones and Reynolds.