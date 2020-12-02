NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans are clicking at a pretty high level offensively, and a lot of the credit goes to Derrick Henry.
Just don't make the mistake of thinking the Titans are a run-only offense.
Tennessee has been looking for years for top wide receivers, and the Titans now have two in A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
They keep making key catches while also blocking for the NFL's leading rusher in the NFL's sixth-best scoring offense.
Cleveland gets Tennessee next, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says the Titans not being a one-man show is what makes this a big challenge.