The Tennessee Titans are hosting their first playoff game since 2008 against the same franchise that ended their postseason run that year, Baltimore.
The Ravens are making their third straight playoff trip and ninth in 13 years under coach John Harbaugh.
This is the third playoff berth in four seasons for the Titans and second straight under third-year coach Mike Vrabel.
Tennessee lost in the AFC championship game last season.
The road team has won each of the first four playoff games in this series.
The Titans won in Baltimore in the divisional round last January.