Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL, AND WILL DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE AT ALL POINTS FROM MOUNT VERNON TO SMITHLAND BY TUESDAY. THE RIVER FROM PADUCAH TO CAIRO REMAINS NEAR CREST WITH LITTLE CHANGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND. A MORE SUBSTANTIAL DROP TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE IS FORECAST TO OCCUR DURING THE LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL THURSDAY APRIL 09. * AT 4:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 44.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY AROUND 44.5 FEET THROUGH THE WEEKEND. THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO FALL NEXT WEEK, DROPPING BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY, APRIL 9. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&