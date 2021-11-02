...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois,
generally south of a line extending from Carbondale, Illinois
to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
