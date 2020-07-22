NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed their third-round draft pick, the running back expected to back up NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Titans announced Darrynton Evans agreed to a multi-year deal Wednesday.
Evans was the No. 93 pick overall out of Appalachian State.
He ran for 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
He joined Christian McCaffrey (2015 at Stanford) and Chris Johnson (2007 at East Carolina) as the only FBS players since 2000 with at least 1,400 yards rushing, five TD catches and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the same season.