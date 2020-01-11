Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST 36 HOURS HAS CAUSED RIVER LEVELS TO RISE ALONG THE OHIO RIVER. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT OLMSTED AND CAIRO. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST AT PADUCAH WHILE MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST AT OLMSTED AND CAIRO. ALL THREE LOCATIONS ARE FORECAST TO CREST LATER IN THE WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 38.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW NIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 42.8 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&