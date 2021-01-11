NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans took one step forward by winning their first AFC South title in 12 seasons.
Then they finished their season two wins short of a year ago and further away from their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. Titans coach Mike Vrabel says nobody's happy with the result. The Titans reached the AFC championship game a year ago with Derrick Henry running them through three straight road wins.
They earned the home playoff game with the division title. But they lost to the Ravens in the wild card with the offense turning in its worst game of the season.