NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans placed first-round pick Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Wednesday days after suspending the offensive lineman for a game.
General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Wilson currently is dealing with some personal issues, which will take time for him to work through.
The GM says the Titans will continue helping and supporting Wilson with the hope he can ultimately rejoin the team.
Wilson was the No. 29 pick overall in April and has had an eventful rookie season everywhere but the field.
Wilson has played only four snaps in one game.