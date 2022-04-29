NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have ended Malik Willis' wait by trading up to make him the third quarterback taken in this NFL draft.
The Titans made their third trade of this draft swapping the 90th and 169th selections to Las Vegas to move up to No. 86 for the Liberty quarterback. Ryan Tannehill has the highest salary-cap number in the NFL with Logan Woodside as his backup.
Willis is the third offensive player drafted by the Titans, joining receiver Treylon Burks at No. 18 and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. They used their second-round pick on cornerback Roger McCreary of Auburn at No. 35.