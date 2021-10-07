The Tennessee Titans lost to a winless team last week.
They don't want to do it again.
The AFC South-leading Titans play at skidding Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Jaguars have dropped a franchise-record 19 consecutive games, a losing streak that's tied for the second longest in NFL history.
Jacksonville's slide has been an afterthought since coach Urban Meyer was captured on camera over the weekend with a young woman dancing between his legs at an Ohio bar.
A second video showed Meyer apparently touching her behind.
Team owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer, who vowed to earn back everyone's trust.