NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans enter the offseason at their earliest point since the 2018 season with more questions than wins.
The first thing they need to do this offseason is hire a general manager. Tennessee closed the season by losing seven straight games to finish 7-10, and owner Amy Adams Strunk fired GM Jon Robinson two games into that skid.
The Titans are also $17 million over the salary cap and have to figure out what to do with several expensive veterans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Coach Mike Vrabel also will need to find some new assistants.
He fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing and three other staffers on Monday.