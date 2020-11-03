NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have waived veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley and cornerback Johnathan Joseph.
Brinkley had been the Titans' long snapper since 2012, playing in 135 games over the past nine seasons.
He hadn't missed a game this season despite being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 29 during Tennessee's outbreak.
But Brinkley had a low snap on a punt in a loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, and he had another on an extra point attempt last week in a loss to Cincinnati.
The Titans traded for Desmond King on Monday, looking to boost a struggling secondary.