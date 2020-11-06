NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans will be without their three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The Titans declared Kern out Friday after he hurt his right wrist late in last week's 31-20 loss in Cincinnati.
Kern has only missed two games since joining Tennessee in 2009, and he has played 175 games for the Titans.
Kern ranks fifth in the NFL averaging 48.3 yards per punt in his 13th season.
Tennessee will be working out some punters Saturday after players clear the COVID-19 testing protocols, and coach Mike Vrabel says they'll pick one for the game.