NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Borders has started five of the past six games for Tennessee, but didn't practice all week with an injured hip.
Jackson was limited in practice all week as he works his way back from a knee injury that put him on injured reserve hours before the season opener.
Defensive lineman Teair Tart's one-game suspension also was upheld Friday for stepping on an opponent in last week's loss to Cleveland.
The Titans are 8-4 and tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.